Constance “Connie” L. Myers, 83, of Bluffton, OH formerly of Lakeview, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Wednesday evening, March 8, 2023, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, OH.

Pastor Amber Rex will begin funeral services at 12 noon, Monday, March 13, 2023, at Roundhead United Methodist Church with visitation from 10-12. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

Memorial contributions may be given in Connie’s memory to Roundhead United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

