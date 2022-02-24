Constance Jo Mowery-Hughes Posted on February 24, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Constance Jo Mowery-Hughes There will be no services for Constance Jo Mowery-Hughes, 82 as it was her wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Constance died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Marion General Hospital. Memorial donations may be made to Ridgemont School kindergarten class in memory of Connie Mowery. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!