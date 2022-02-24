Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Constance Jo Mowery-Hughes

There will be no services for Constance Jo Mowery-Hughes, 82 as it was her wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Constance died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to Ridgemont School kindergarten class in memory of Connie Mowery.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

