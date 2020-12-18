Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Mount Victory

Funeral services for Cora Dickinson will be private. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Cora died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

The family would like to thank the staff of Blanchard Place and Universal Hospice for the loving care that Cora received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or the Blanchard Place Activities Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!