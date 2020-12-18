Cora Dickinson Posted on December 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 79Mount Victory Funeral services for Cora Dickinson will be private. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Cora died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton. The family would like to thank the staff of Blanchard Place and Universal Hospice for the loving care that Cora received. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or the Blanchard Place Activities Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!