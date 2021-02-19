Cora Lee Holcomb Posted on February 19, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 86Kenton Cora Lee Holcomb, 86 of Kenton went to be with her husband of 64 years on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021. Visitation for Mrs. Holcomb will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Cora to the Blanchard Place Activity Fund or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!