Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Kenton

Cora Lee Holcomb, 86 of Kenton went to be with her husband of 64 years on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

Visitation for Mrs. Holcomb will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Cora to the Blanchard Place Activity Fund or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!