Cora Louise Newman, 91 of Kenton passed away early October 3, 2022.

There will be visitation for Cora on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM followed by a service at 1:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

