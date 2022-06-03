Corinne Jane Newell Posted on June 3, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A private family gathering for Corinne Jane Newell, 86 will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Sycamore at a later date. Friends may call 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. She died Friday, June 3, 2022. Surviving are her husband, C. Allen “Al” Newell; children, Cindy (Lee) Constien of Nevada, Keith (Dawn) of Forest and Loretta and Kevin, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; a sister, Alice Swartz and a brother F. David “Hoot” Gibson. Spread the Love - Share this Post!