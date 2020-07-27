Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Mount Victory

Graveside services for Curby Cochran will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at the Hale Cemetery in Mount Victory.

Face coverings are recommended and please bring a chair if needed.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

He passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Universal Hospice of Bellefontaine.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

