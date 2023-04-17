Cynthia “Cindy” (Skidmore) Shepherd

A funeral service for Cynthia “Cindy” D. (Skidmore) Shepherd, 61 of Belle Center, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the McDonald Township Hall. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Cindy passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 after a long, courageous 5 year battle with cancer.

Memorial donations in Cindy’s honor may be made to Not By Choice Outreach or the Hardin County Cattlemen’s Association Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

