Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 69

Findlay

Cynthia L. Olson died at Hospice Care Center on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

She was born in Dyersburg, Tenn., on Dec. 27, 1949 to the late Clifford and Dorothy (Wyndham) Ferguson.

Surviving are a sister, Karen (William) Ferguson Terriaco; a daughter, Angela Eustice; a son, Robin Eustice and grandson.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Vance Ferguson.

Cynthia worked at Tennessee Aquarium Accounting. She was of the Baptist faith.

Arrangements are being handled by Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.