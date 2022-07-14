Funeral services for Cynthia R. “Cindy” Herron, 63 will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Jason Manns.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of services. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

She died on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Cindy to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

