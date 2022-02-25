Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Cyril J. Costoff (Cy) passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of February 9, 2022 at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of Violet (Vi) Costoff for 62 years and the father of Steven Costoff.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 3-6:00 pm with Trisagion Prayers at 5:30 pm at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 738 Glenwood Rd. Rossford, OH. Funeral services will be Monday, February 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Cathedral. Interment will also be Monday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton, OH at 4:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the TBDBITL Scholarship Fund #607138. Please mail donations to Script Ohio Club, P.O. Box 14769, Columbus, OH 43214-0769 or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Funeral Home Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences can be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com

