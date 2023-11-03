Dahlia Dunifon, infant daughter of Dakota and Jessica (Acton) Dunifon, passed away at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus on November 1, 2023. She was born at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima on October 27, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton where the funeral service will be held at 12pm. Memorials can be directed to the funeral home and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!