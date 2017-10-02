Services for Dale E. Simon will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada by Pastor Tom Dearth. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada. The family requests casual attire.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. today and until the time of services on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ada Church of Christ Disciples, 316 S. Main St., Ada, OH.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

He peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

