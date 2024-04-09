Dale F. Amweg, 87, of Belle Center, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center. Visitation will be two hours prior from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior’s Church, 725 E Eliza Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326 or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Amweg family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

