Age, 82

Kenton

Services for Dalton Lee Vance will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by B.J. Hall.

Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

He died on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 at his residence.

Donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion and the Kenton Moose Family Lodge.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

