Daniel J. Krock Posted on February 23, 2017 0 0 3 age 65, Kenton A celebration of life memorial service for Daniel J. Krock will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Tomas Pistora. Burial will follow at Belle Center Fairview Cemetery with a committal service in the shelter building at the cemetery. Friends may call 9-10 a.m. Saturday. He died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Hardin Hills Health Center. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kenton.