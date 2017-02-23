Home Obituaries Daniel J. Krock

age 65, Kenton

A celebration of life memorial service for Daniel J. Krock will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Rev. Tomas Pistora. Burial will follow at Belle Center Fairview Cemetery with a committal service in the shelter building at the cemetery.

Friends may call 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

He died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Hardin Hills Health Center.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kenton.

