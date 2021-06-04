Daniel Jack Buroker Posted on June 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 54Kenton Graveside services for Daniel Jack Buroker will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building, Kenton. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. He died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Amvets Post 1994 or Not By Choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!