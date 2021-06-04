Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 54

Kenton

Graveside services for Daniel Jack Buroker will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building, Kenton.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 7 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Amvets Post 1994 or Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

