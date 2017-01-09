Age, 65

Kenton

A celebration of life service for Daniel Joe “Dan” Krock will be at a later date at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Thomas Pistora.

A committal service with burial will follow at the Belle Center Fairview Cemetery.

He died at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

He was born Feb. 18, 1951 in Kenton, the son of Joe and Emma C. (Moore) Krock and they survive in Kenton.

Also surviving are his brothers, John (Vickie) Krock of Kenton and Gary (Emma I.) Krock of The Villages, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Joy Mullet.

He was a graduate of the Belle Center High School class of 1969 and then worked at the Kenton International Car Corp.

Dan was a member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dan’s memory may be made to the Trinity United Presbyterian Church.

