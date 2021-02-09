Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Media, PA

Daniel R. Butler, 87, of Media, PA, and former longtime resident of Wallingford, PA, died unexpectedly, on February 5, 2021.

Due to the pandemic, there are no plans for a service at this time. The family gratefully offers the names of two organizations for memorial donations in Dan’s name: The National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, in recognition of his love of history; or Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio, an institution that prepared him for his incredible life.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!