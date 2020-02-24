Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

LaRue

Services for Danny C. Durkin will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will be in Fehl Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The family would prefer casual attire and a shirt of one of his favorite teams for the services.

He died at 3:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

