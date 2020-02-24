Danny C. Durkin Posted on February 24, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 71LaRue Services for Danny C. Durkin will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Chaplain Steve Sturgeon. Burial will be in Fehl Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. The family would prefer casual attire and a shirt of one of his favorite teams for the services. He died at 3:12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!