Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Forest

A public celebration of life for Darl E. McNutt will begin at noon on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Gormley Park pavilion in Forest. A private graveside service will be held at Jackson Center Cemetery by Rev. Rex Roth. Military honors will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post 1182 and American Legion Post 259, both of Forest, and Amvets Post 1994 of Kenton.

He died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!