Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Forest

A private graveside service for Darl E. McNutt will be held at a later date at the Jackson Center Cemetery, Forest.

He died by natural causes at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Memorials can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or the Forest Christian Preschool instead of flowers.

Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest is handling the arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!