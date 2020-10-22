Darl E. McNutt Posted on October 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 71Forest A private graveside service for Darl E. McNutt will be held at a later date at the Jackson Center Cemetery, Forest. He died by natural causes at his residence on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Memorials can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or the Forest Christian Preschool instead of flowers. Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest is handling the arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!