There will be no visitation or service for Darrell D. Hunsicker, 72. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1950 in McGuffey to I. Harvey and Ruth (Crist) Hunsicker Sr. who preceded him in death.

Surviving are a brother, Lewis Hunsicker and a sister, Marsha (Robert) Sprang Neff.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.