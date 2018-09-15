Home Obituaries Darrell Dean Stagnolia

Darrell Dean Stagnolia

Posted on September 15, 2018
age 59, Findlay

All arrangements for Darrell Dean Stagnolia are private and have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

