age 59, Findlay

All arrangements for Darrell Dean Stagnolia are private and have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

He died on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

