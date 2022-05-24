Darrell E. Arnett Posted on May 24, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Darrell E. Arnett, 57 of Lima, passed away May 22, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!