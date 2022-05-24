Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Darrell E. Arnett, 57 of Lima, passed away May 22, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com

