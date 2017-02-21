Home Obituaries David A. Sweet

David A. Sweet

Posted on February 21, 2017
0
0
0

age 67, Columbus
formerly of Kenton

A memorial service for David A. “Dave” Sweet will be at a later date.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at his home after a long bout with Parkinson’s Disease and a short one with cancer.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Michael Bruner

    Arrangements for Michael Bruner are incomplete at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Hom…
    February 20, 2017
    18 second read
  • Keegan McKee

    Keegan Laine McKee

    Services for Keegan L. McKee will be at 3 p.m. Friday at the Ridgemont gym in Ridgeway by …
    February 20, 2017
    1 min read

  • Keegan L. McKee

    Arrangements for Keegan L. McKee are incomplete at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home. …
    February 18, 2017
    24 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply