Home Obituaries David Anson Woodruff Jr.

David Anson Woodruff Jr.

Posted on May 12, 2023
David Anson Woodruff Jr., age 69, passed away at Ohio State Hospital May 10, 2023.

There will be a private celebration service at a later date. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.cremationservicesofohio.com.

