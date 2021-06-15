David Chester Keller Posted on June 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! After more than a century of a life well-lived, David Chester Keller, Belle Center, passed away on June 13, 2021. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4-7 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center. hris Conley will officiate David’s funeral on Thursday, June 17, at 10 am at the Belle Center United Presbyterian Church, 202 Walnut St. urial will take place in Bellefontaine Cemetery at 2 pm with military honors provided by members of the Logan County Honor Guard. Memorial contribution may be made to the Logan County Historical Society, 521 E. Columbus Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 3311, or to the Belle Center Public Library, 103 South Elizabeth St. Belle Center, OH 3310. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Keller family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!