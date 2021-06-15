Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















After more than a century of a life well-lived, David Chester Keller, Belle Center, passed away on June 13, 2021.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4-7 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center. Chris Conley will officiate David's funeral on Thursday, June 17, at 10 am at the Belle Center United Presbyterian Church, 202 Walnut St. Burial will take place in Bellefontaine Cemetery at 2 pm with military honors provided by members of the Logan County Honor Guard.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Logan County Historical Society, 521 E. Columbus Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311, or to the Belle Center Public Library, 103 South Elizabeth St. Belle Center, OH 43310.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Keller family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

