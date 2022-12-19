Services for David J. Trusty, 77 will begin at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Rev. Edwin Hays and Pastor Don Webb. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 19, 1944, in Lackey, Kentucky to the late Alvin and Goldia (Conley) Trusty. On April 7, 1964, he married Mary Standifer and she survives in Alger.

Also surviving are their three sons, Alvin (Anjie) Trusty of Findlay, David “Bo” (Tonya) Trusty of Sycamore, and Troy (Heather) Trusty of Waynesville, MO; and a sister, Lola (Sterling) Gibson of Georgetown, Ky.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Biederman and Judy Sorrell.