Age, 58

Kenton

David John Gossard passed away peacefully at Marion General Hospital on December 27, 2020.

Due to safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, a graveside service for the interment of cremains will be held at a later date at Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s honor to The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Avenue, Suite 250, Toledo, OH 43606.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

