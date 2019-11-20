Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Birmingham, Ala.

A military service for David L. Fair will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala., in the spring.

He died on Nov. 14, 2019 in Birmingham, Ala.

He was born in Kenton on Feb. 22, 1942 to the late G. David and Catherine Fair.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Judith; a sister, Elizabeth (Ross) Baird of Mount Victory; his niece, Katy (Jeff) Fleming and nephew, Mike (Julie) Baird of Kenton; and several great nieces and nephews.

David graduated from Kenton High School in 1960 and joined the U.S. Air Force where he was an air traffic controller. After his military service, he graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., and was a pilot in the Caribbean. He and Judie lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico for several years where Dave was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Flight Standards. He relocated to Birmingham and subsequently retired from the FAA.

David enjoyed keeping close ties to his long time friends in the Kenton area.