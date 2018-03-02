Home Obituaries David L. Walke

David L. Walke

Posted on March 2, 2018
0
0
55
David Walke
David Walke

A celebration of David Walke’s life will take place at a later date. Information regarding services may be obtained at his residence office.

Memorial contributions may be given to his family in care of Shoffstall Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

He died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at his home.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marjorie Daum

    Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum

    A graveside service for Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grove Ceme…
    March 2, 2018
    1 min read
  • Anita Krummrey

    Anita S. Krummrey

    Services for Anita S. Krummrey will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral H…
    March 2, 2018
    2 min read
  • Cassandra McKee

    Cassandra F. McKee

    Services for Cassandra “Cassie” F. McKee will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely F…
    March 2, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply