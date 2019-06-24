Age, 80

Kenton

Services for David “Larry” Robson will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, where full military rites will be conducted by the Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Kenton and/or Hardin County Council on Aging.

Memorial contributions may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

