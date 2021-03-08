Home Obituaries David Patrick Butler

David Patrick Butler

March 8, 2021
0
Age, 64
Kenton

There will be no services for David Patrick Butler.

He died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial ER in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saulisberry Park.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

