David Paul Sturgeon, 81, of Kenton, Ohio, went home to his heavenly father on April 15, 2023 at 2:47am at his home, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating.

David always believed in paying it forward, so in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the David P. Sturgeon scholarship fund, via Excellence for Education, Kenton City Schools, 222 W. Carrol St. Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

