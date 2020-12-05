Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 56

Alger

A private family service for David T. Allen will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died at 5:06 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, 701 N. Front Street, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

