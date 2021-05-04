Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Guston, KY, formerly of Kenton

Memorial services for David Wayne Lotz will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in Kenton with Rev. Doug Flinn officiating. Burial at Grove Cemetery in Kenton will be private. Friends and Family may visit from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at the church. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

David passed away peacefully with family and friends at his side on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at The Baptist Health Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lotz Family Memorial Scholarship at Hardin Northern High School, 11589 OH-81, Dola, OH 45835 or the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 13502 Township road 80, Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

