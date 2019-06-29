Home Obituaries David William Harshbarger

Posted on June 29, 2019
David William Harshbarger
Age, 68
Dunkirk

Memorial services for David William Harshbarger will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Tom Gossel officiating.  It was David’s wish to be cremated.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

