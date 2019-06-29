Age, 68

Dunkirk

Memorial services for David William Harshbarger will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Tom Gossel officiating. It was David’s wish to be cremated.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, 4-6 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died at 3:41 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bridge Hospice of Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!