Age, 60

Alger

Services for Debbie Annette Allsup will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 1047 Ohio 235, Ada by the Rev. Karen Rarey. It was her wish to be cremated.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church.

She died at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1959 in Lima to the late Leon and Hazel (Wicker) Hicks. She married Wally Allsup, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2010.

Surviving are two daughters, Mandie (Billy Appell) Farrar of Red Rock, Texas, and Jessica (Kossi Ayivi) Farrar of Lindenhurst, Illinois; a son,David Farrar of Bradenton, Florida; a sister, Julia (Bob) Krauss and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Ferrell.

Debbie worked for Walmart in Findlay. She attended Lima Senior High School and was a member of the Ada Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family in care of: Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 38, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.