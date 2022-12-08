Deborah L. Gilley, age 65, of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Manor at Greendale in Findlay.

In honoring Debi’s wishes, there will be no funeral services and interment will be held at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with arrangements.

