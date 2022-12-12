Funeral services for Debra J. Kendall, 70 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Joe D. Scott Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Debra died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations in Debra’s honor can be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

