Age, 60

Harrod

There will be no services for Debra L. Miller.

She died on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2019.

She was born in Lima on July 14, 1959 to the late Clifford H. and Doris I. (Woodrow) Miller.

Surviving are her sisters, Brenda Cameron of Ada and Judy (David) Menges of New Philadelphia; her boyfriend, Chuck Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Clifford Miller.

Deb was a fun-loving aunt and sister. She enjoyed life and loved to cook, bake, and spend time with her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.