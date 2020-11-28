Home Obituaries Debra M. Martin

Debra M. Martin

Posted on November 28, 2020
Age, 66
Kenton

There will be no service or burial at this time for Debra M. Martin.

She died at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

