age 88, Parma

A service in honor of Delma J. (Cook) Biddulph will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

She died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at her home.

