Delma 'Pat' Jeanne Nelson Posted on December 13, 2017

age 89, Findlay formerly of Dunkirk

Services for Delma "Pat" Jeanne Nelson will be private. Burial will be in Dunkirk Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 4:25 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.