Age, 66

Kenton

Services for Delmar J. Moore will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Dave Coffey. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

He died at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1953 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Sammie and Maudie (Chaffin) Moore. On April 14, 1982 he married Corrine Moore and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are three sons, Rick (Susan) England of South Carolina, Paul (Tiffany) England of Ashland, Ky., and James (Elizabeth) Moore of Eastern, Ky.; two daughters, Cheryl (David) Gossard of Kenton and Shelly (Billy) Rodenberger of Mount Victory; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters.

Delmar worked as a welder for Union Tank of Marion. He previously worked in the coal mines in Kentucky. He was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church of Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812 for the benevolence of the family.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com