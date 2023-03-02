Delores Kay Plott, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN and formerly of Kenton, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023.

A graveside service for Delores Plott will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building in Kenton with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Delores’ honor may be made to First United Methodist Church of Kenton, 234 N. Main Street, Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

