Dennis A. Holmes, 77, of Kenton, died April 4, 2024 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s in Lima. His family will host a celebration of life in California. It was his wish to have his cremated remains spread in the Mojave Desert.

The family was assisted with arrangements by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

