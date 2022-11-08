Dennis D. Bowers, 68, Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly Fostoria, Ohio, passed away 12:45 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care in Findlay, OH.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!