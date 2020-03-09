Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 63

Mount Victory

Visitation for Dennis F. Jacques will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. A private family burial will be at Grove Cemetery.

He died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

